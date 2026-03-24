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Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau Confirms Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed In Deadly LaGuardia Crash

Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau Confirms Pilot, Co-Pilot Killed In Deadly LaGuardia Crash

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 24, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 24, 2026, 1:26 PM IST

Air Canada President and CEO Michael Rousseau confirmed details of the tragic accident at New York’s LaGuardia Airport involving flight AC8646, operated by Jazz Aviation. The CRJ-900 aircraft, arriving from Montreal with 72 passengers and four crew members on board, was involved in a fatal collision. Rousseau stated that both the captain and first officer lost their lives, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of the two employees. Authorities are continuing to assess the situation, including the number of injured and any additional casualties, as investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

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