Air India AI 2379 Turbulence Scare: Pilot Fails Dope Test, DGCA Awaits Final Report

The Air India AI 2379 turbulence scare has taken a dramatic new turn. The DGCA has confirmed that both pilots of the Phuket–New Delhi flight underwent screening, with the pilot-in-command requiring a confirmatory test. The final laboratory report is awaited, while both pilots have been removed from flying duties as the investigation continues. The Airbus A320 encountered severe turbulence over Odisha on August 4, suddenly dropping around 300 feet and leaving at least 17 people injured. But does a positive dope test prove impairment? Aviation experts caution that the result alone cannot establish whether a substance affected the pilot's performance. A full probe will determine what really happened aboard AI 2379.