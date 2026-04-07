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Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Resigns | Leadership Shake-Up Amid Crisis & Aviation Turmoil

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson Resigns | Leadership Shake-Up Amid Crisis & Aviation Turmoil

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 7, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 7, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Campbell Wilson is reportedly stepping down as CEO of Air India, triggering a major leadership shake-up in India’s aviation sector. While the airline has not officially confirmed the development, reports suggest the resignation was accepted by the board last week. Wilson, who took charge in 2022 after a long stint with Singapore Airlines, may stay on until a successor is appointed. This comes amid mounting challenges for the Tata Group-owned airline, including operational issues, financial losses, and scrutiny following the Boeing 787 crash last year. Notably, this marks the second high-profile airline CEO exit in India within a month after Pieter Elbers stepped down from IndiGo. With Air India’s ambitious turnaround still underway, the big question remains — who will take charge next?

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