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Air India Cuts Fuel Surcharge | Flights To U.S., Europe & Australia Get Cheaper: Reports

Air India Cuts Fuel Surcharge | Flights To U.S., Europe & Australia Get Cheaper: Reports

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Richa Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 2:07 PM IST

According to reports, Air India has reduced fuel surcharges on select international routes, offering major relief to passengers travelling to North America, Europe, the UK and Australia. The revised charges came into effect from July 1 after global oil prices eased. The surcharge, introduced during the West Asia conflict in April, has now been lowered, potentially reducing ticket prices by ₹7,000–₹8,000 on certain long-haul routes. Meanwhile, Air India Express has also resumed operations across West Asia, restoring connectivity to one of its biggest international markets as the regional situation improves.

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