Air India Turbulence: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Confirms DGCA Probe & Black Box

The Air India Phuket Delhi turbulence incident is now under a detailed investigation by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the aircraft's flight data recorder (black box) and cockpit voice recorder have been secured to determine exactly what caused the severe mid-air turbulence.

The minister said the aircraft was moved to a separate hangar immediately after landing in Delhi, allowing investigators to begin collecting evidence. Medical teams responded as soon as the flight landed, providing first aid to passengers and crew. Several injured passengers were shifted to Medanta and Fortis hospitals, while all passengers admitted to Medanta have now been discharged. Two passengers admitted to the Spinal Injuries Centre were also discharged, while four crew members continued receiving treatment after safely managing the flight despite the challenging conditions. In this video, we explain what the minister said, how the DGCA investigation will proceed, what investigators will examine in the black box data, and what this means for aviation safety.

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