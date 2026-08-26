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Air India Turbulence Incident: Govt Mulls 100% Random Drug Tests For Pilots

Air India Turbulence Incident: Govt Mulls 100% Random Drug Tests For Pilots

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 3:04 PM IST

The August 4 Air India flight AI2379 turbulence incident has triggered a major debate over pilot safety and drug testing. The Phuket-Delhi flight suddenly lost around 300 feet amid turbulence, injuring 24 passengers. The pilot-in-command later tested positive for marijuana in two confirmatory tests. Air India and Air India Express subsequently launched mandatory psychoactive-substance testing, screening around 5,000 pilots. Now, the government is considering a major overhaul of the rules, potentially increasing random testing from 10% to 100% of commercial pilots every year. The Federation of Indian Pilots has also called for wider random testing. Meanwhile, the August 4 incident remains under investigation.

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