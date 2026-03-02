Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Air Travel Takes A Hit As Middle East War Triggers Flight Cancellations At Delhi's IGI Airport

Air Travel Takes A Hit As Middle East War Triggers Flight Cancellations At Delhi's IGI Airport

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 2, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 2, 2026, 4:59 PM IST

Scenes of distress unfolded at Delhi’s IGI International Airport as families travelling to the UK, Canada and Cyprus were left stranded for hours due to flight disruptions linked to the escalating US–Israel–Iran conflict. Passengers allege that Egypt Airlines failed to provide food packets or drinking water despite long waiting hours. Children, elderly passengers and entire families were seen sitting helplessly with luggage as uncertainty loomed over their journeys. Aviation routes over West Asia have been impacted due to rising military tensions, triggering delays and cancellations across international sectors. Passengers are demanding clarity, basic facilities and immediate rescheduling as anxiety grows inside the terminal.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended