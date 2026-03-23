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Airfare Shock Incoming: War Disruptions Push Ticket Prices Higher As Govt Lifts Cap Across India

Airfare Shock Incoming: War Disruptions Push Ticket Prices Higher As Govt Lifts Cap Across India

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 23, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 23, 2026, 11:29 AM IST

Air travel is set to become more expensive as the ongoing West Asia conflict disrupts global aviation and fuel markets. The Centre has decided to withdraw the airfare cap introduced last December after IndiGo cancellations had triggered a surge in ticket prices. With flight capacity now restored, restrictions will be lifted, but rising operational costs remain a concern. Airspace closures and rerouted flights are increasing fuel consumption, delays, and travel times. Additionally, higher war-risk insurance and safety concerns are adding pressure on airlines. While authorities promise strict monitoring, passengers should prepare for higher fares and unpredictable flight schedules.

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