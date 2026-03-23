Airfares Set To Rise From April 1 As Fuel Prices Surge Because Of The Gulf War

Air travel is about to get more expensive. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has issued a clear warning — airfares are likely to rise from April 1, as global oil prices surge amid escalating tensions in the Gulf. Aviation turbine fuel, which makes up nearly 40% of airline operating costs, has seen a sharp increase internationally. While Indian passengers have been shielded so far due to monthly price revisions by state-owned oil companies, that buffer is set to end soon. The government has already lifted airfare caps and allowed airlines to impose fuel surcharges, signalling a broader price reset across the aviation sector. With bookings rising as travellers rush to beat the hike, and airspace disruptions adding pressure, the industry could be heading into another turbulent phase.