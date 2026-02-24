Business Today
Ajit Pawar Crash: Tribute Meets Turmoil As CBI Probe Demand Sparks Fresh Questions

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 24, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026, 1:52 PM IST

Nearly a month after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati, leaders across parties gathered in Mumbai to pay tribute. The memorial comes amid mounting controversy over the crash. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to the CBI seeking a fair and transparent probe. However, the NCP’s Sharad Pawar faction has raised doubts, with Rohit Pawar alleging crucial facts are being suppressed. Even leaders within the ruling Mahayuti, including voices from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, have demanded a time-bound investigation. As the Assembly reconvenes, pressure mounts for clarity on the circumstances surrounding Pawar’s death.

