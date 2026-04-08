“All Activities Are Going Well”: ISRO Chief Gives Big Update On India’s Gaganyaan Mission

Speaking in Bengaluru on India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed that preparations for the first uncrewed human spaceflight test are progressing smoothly under the Gaganyaan program. He emphasised that mission operations are critically important in a human spaceflight mission, matching the complexity of every other technical component. Narayanan also stated that discussions are underway regarding procurement of the cryogenic engine required for the mission. The Gaganyaan program marks a historic step in India’s space ambitions as ISRO moves closer to sending astronauts into space, strengthening India’s position among the world’s leading spacefaring nations.