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All-Out Escalation: US Strikes Iran As Israel Eliminates Key Commanders

All-Out Escalation: US Strikes Iran As Israel Eliminates Key Commanders

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 19, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 19, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

West Asia is witnessing a sharp escalation as the U.S. launches powerful bunker-buster strikes on Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz. Using 5,000-pound bombs, Washington is targeting underground facilities even as allies distance themselves. Inside Iran, Israel has intensified strikes, killing top officials including Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, a day after senior leader Ali Larijani’s death. Tehran has retaliated with missile barrages on Israel, hitting civilian areas and causing heavy casualties. Iran has also executed an alleged spy amid a crackdown. With advanced weapons deployed and tensions spiraling, the region is edging closer to a wider, more dangerous conflict.

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