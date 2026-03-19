All-Out Escalation: US Strikes Iran As Israel Eliminates Key Commanders

West Asia is witnessing a sharp escalation as the U.S. launches powerful bunker-buster strikes on Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz. Using 5,000-pound bombs, Washington is targeting underground facilities even as allies distance themselves. Inside Iran, Israel has intensified strikes, killing top officials including Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib, a day after senior leader Ali Larijani’s death. Tehran has retaliated with missile barrages on Israel, hitting civilian areas and causing heavy casualties. Iran has also executed an alleged spy amid a crackdown. With advanced weapons deployed and tensions spiraling, the region is edging closer to a wider, more dangerous conflict.