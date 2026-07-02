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Amaravati Vs Law & Order: The Intense Power Struggle Between Chandrababu Naidu & Jagan

Amaravati Vs Law & Order: The Intense Power Struggle Between Chandrababu Naidu & Jagan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026, 2:41 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh politics has hit a boiling point as YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a blistering attack on the TDP-led government, claiming the state is now under a 'rule of fear.' Citing the controversial Sai Krishna custodial death case, Jagan accused the administration of collusion and inaction. In response, CM Chandrababu Naidu shifted the focus to Amaravati, accusing the previous YSRCP government of betraying the capital city’s development and the farmers who sacrificed their land. With Naidu pledging to make Amaravati the country’s top capital, the two leaders are locked in a fierce battle over accountability and the future vision of Andhra Pradesh.

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