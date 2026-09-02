America At SCO Spotlight? Sergio Gor's Clever Central Asia Diplomacy Raises Big Questions

America is not an SCO member, but Washington found itself in the diplomatic spotlight as SCO leaders gathered in Bishkek. US Special Envoy Sergio Gor arrived for the World Nomad Games and held meetings with the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, pushing the C5+1 agenda. Trade, investment, energy, critical minerals, transport, AI and technology were on the table. Was this sports diplomacy—or a carefully timed American parallel track alongside the Modi-Putin-Xi SCO summit? While Washington did not enter the SCO, it made sure its voice was heard in Central Asia.