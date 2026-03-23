Amid Hormuz Chaos, India Pulls Off Daring Tanker Rescue With Key Iran Support

Amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, India has secured a major diplomatic win as two LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, safely reached its shores. Reports indicate an Indian-flagged tanker was guided through the volatile corridor with support from the Iranian Navy, following close coordination and communication. The journey remained high-risk, with GPS disruptions and security concerns, while the vessel had been anchored for days awaiting clearance. With global energy routes under threat, India’s diplomatic outreach and naval deployment have played a crucial role in ensuring safe passage, highlighting its strategic balancing amid escalating West Asia conflict.