Amit Shah Unveils BJP’s Bengal Pitch With DA Promise, ₹3,000 Aid And Zero-Tolerance On Infiltrators

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled key BJP promises for West Bengal, pledging a zero-tolerance policy on infiltrators, Dearness Allowance for all government employees and pensioners, and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission within 45 days if voted to power. Shah also promised ₹3,000 monthly financial support for mothers and rollout of central welfare schemes including Ayushman Bharat in the state. The announcements form part of BJP’s aggressive Bengal election pitch as the party seeks to challenge Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in one of the country’s most closely watched political battles.