Amrit Sarovar Mission: Transparency Concerns Emerge Over Madhya Pradesh Water Project Execution

The ambitious Mission Amrit Sarovar, designed to rejuvenate water bodies across India, has hit a wall of alleged corruption. While government records boast of over 68,000 ponds created with a staggering ₹10,000 crore investment, a ground-level investigation in Madhya Pradesh tells a different story. From Raisen to Rewa and Shahdol, reporters found dry, barren fields where life-giving ponds were promised. In many cases, road construction pits were disguised as water bodies to siphon off funds. As villagers continue to face severe water shortages, the discrepancy between paper records and reality raises a massive question: is this a mission for water security, or a masterclass in bureaucratic embezzlement?