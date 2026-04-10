Anand Rathi Q4 Earnings | Top Management Share Growth & FY27 Blueprint

Anand Rathi Q4 Results: The company posted a 40% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to ₹103 crore for the March quarter, compared to ₹73.7 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, revenue of operations grew 29.6% YoY to ₹288 crore, compared to ₹222 crore in the same period last year. However, EBITDA declined 6.7% to ₹84.7 crore from ₹90.8 crore a year ago. The EBITDA margin narrowed by 1,000 basis points to 29.4%, down from 40.9% in the corresponding quarter last year. The company has also announced a final dividend of ₹7 per share, which is 140% of the face value of ₹5 each, for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the annual general meeting (AGM), it said. The company further informed that the board has also approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, which is one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹5 each.