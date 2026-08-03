Ananya Birla On Success, Failure, AI And The Bold Choices That Shaped Her Journey

Businesswoman and artist Ananya Birla joined the launch of the ICC Young Leaders Forum as Guest of Honour, reflecting on her journey, success, leadership and personal growth. In a candid fireside chat, she shared how her definition of success has evolved from proving her worth to creating exponential value for consumers, stakeholders and herself. Ananya highlighted self-awareness, honesty, collaboration and vision over ego as key qualities she looks for in people. She also spoke about trusting data while listening to intuition, embracing failure, taking bold decisions and finding happiness. From entrepreneurship to AI and music, Ananya offered candid insights into her life and career.