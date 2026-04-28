Andhra Rail Revolution: ₹1 Lakh Cr Projects, 100% Electrification, 74 Stations Rebuilt

At the launch of the Google Cloud India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored a dramatic rise in budgetary allocation for Andhra Pradesh, drawing a stark comparison with the past. He noted that while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together once received just ₹886 crore, Andhra Pradesh alone is now being allocated ₹10,134 crore. Calling it a result of the Centre’s “double-engine” approach, Vaishnaw credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” for ensuring growth across states. The remarks come as the government pushes to position India as a global AI and technology hub, with Visakhapatnam emerging as a key centre in that ambition.