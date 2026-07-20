Andy Burnham Set To Become UK PM, Replaces Keir Starmer After Labour Victory

Andy Burnham is set to become the United Kingdom's next Prime Minister after being elected leader of the governing Labour Party. Taking over from Keir Starmer, Burnham will become Britain's seventh Prime Minister in just a decade. Calling it Labour's "last chance" to deliver change, he pledged to restore hope, strengthen public services, devolve more powers to local governments and boost economic growth. As he prepares to enter 10 Downing Street, Burnham faces mounting political and economic challenges, with expectations high for his leadership in a rapidly changing Britain.