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"Anti-Incumbency At Its Peak": Amit Shah Claims BJP Victory | Mamata Banerjee

"Anti-Incumbency At Its Peak": Amit Shah Claims BJP Victory | Mamata Banerjee

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 3:10 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with Anjana Om Kashyap, Union Home Minister Amit Shah breaks down the historic 92.7% voter turnout in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Shah claims that the massive participation is a clear sign of "peak anti-incumbency" and a mandate for change. He highlights how the removal of fake voters and the deployment of CAPF ensured a free and fair election, unlike previous years where "votes were looted." With the second phase approaching on April 29, witness Shah’s confidence in a landslide BJP victory as he declares the end of the TMC era.

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