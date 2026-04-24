"Anti-Incumbency At Its Peak": Amit Shah Claims BJP Victory | Mamata Banerjee

In an exclusive interview with Anjana Om Kashyap, Union Home Minister Amit Shah breaks down the historic 92.7% voter turnout in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Shah claims that the massive participation is a clear sign of "peak anti-incumbency" and a mandate for change. He highlights how the removal of fake voters and the deployment of CAPF ensured a free and fair election, unlike previous years where "votes were looted." With the second phase approaching on April 29, witness Shah’s confidence in a landslide BJP victory as he declares the end of the TMC era.