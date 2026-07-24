Anti-Paper Leak Amendment Bill Approved: 10-Year Jail, ₹10 Crore Fine & Fast-Track Courts Planned

The Union Cabinet cleared the landmark Prevention of Paper Leak (Amendment) Bill, introducing strict measures to dismantle organized exam syndicates. Hours after PM Narendra Modi pledged zero tolerance for exam malpractices, the revised draft raises maximum penalties to 10 years' imprisonment and fines up to ₹10 crore, alongside establishing dedicated fast-track courts to deliver verdicts within three months. Emphasizing that students must not lose an academic year, PM Modi assured swift re-examinations. Set for introduction in Parliament on Monday, the bill comes amid ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party and opposition demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.