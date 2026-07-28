Anti-Paper Leak Bill Debate: Jitendra Singh Lists Past Exam Leaks, Corners Opposition

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, as Union Minister Jitendra Singh defended the legislation and launched a sharp attack on the Opposition over India's history of examination paper leaks. During his speech, Singh cited several alleged instances of recruitment and entrance examination leaks dating back to 2009 and earlier, arguing that the problem predated the current government. He also highlighted the establishment of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 2017 and claimed that the Modi government had completed long-pending reforms by introducing a dedicated legal framework to curb unfair means in public examinations. Watch the full debate to understand the government's rationale behind the Bill and the political exchange that unfolded in Parliament.