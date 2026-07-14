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Anupam Kher Breaks Silence As Naseeruddin Shah's 'Clown' Remark Resurfaces Amid Ayodhya Temple Row

Anupam Kher Breaks Silence As Naseeruddin Shah's 'Clown' Remark Resurfaces Amid Ayodhya Temple Row

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

Actor Anupam Kher has addressed a fresh social media controversy after an old video of Naseeruddin Shah calling him a “clown” resurfaced online. The 2020 clip gained attention following Kher’s remarks on the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. Kher said the theft was driven by greed but should not weaken the temple’s sanctity or public faith. He also claimed an “ecosystem” revived the old video to target him. The actor clarified that he and Shah have since met, hugged and resolved their differences. Kher will portray late VHP leader Ashok Singhal in the upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi.

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