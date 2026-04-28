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“Any Threat To Intl Waterways Hurts Global Trade”: India Demands Free, Safe Seas At UNSC

“Any Threat To Intl Waterways Hurts Global Trade”: India Demands Free, Safe Seas At UNSC

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 28, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 28, 2026, 7:22 PM IST

 

At the UN Security Council, Ambassador Yojna Patel strongly reaffirmed India’s commitment to a free, open, and rules-based maritime order under UNCLOS, emphasising that freedom of navigation and secure global waterways are vital for international peace, trade, and energy security. Condemning attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, she warned that threats to critical maritime routes disrupt global commerce, humanitarian supply chains, and seafarer safety. India deplored the loss of innocent lives, including Indian seafarers, and urged immediate restoration of safe passage. Patel highlighted India’s proactive role through 24/7 seafarer support and maritime coordination initiatives, positioning India as a responsible global maritime power.

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