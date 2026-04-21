Apple’s New CEO: John Ternus Takes The Torch! Tim Cook Steps Down In Historic Leadership Shift

Apple is entering its most significant leadership transition in decades as John Ternus is named the new CEO, effective September 1, 2026. Replacing the legendary Tim Cook, who will transition to Executive Chairman- Ternus inherits a $4 trillion empire. A 25-year veteran and hardware visionary, Ternus was the architect behind the iPhone, iPad, and the revolutionary Apple Silicon transition. As Cook moves upstairs after growing Apple’s value by over 10x, Ternus faces the monumental task of navigating rising global tensions and leading Apple’s high-stakes charge into the world of Artificial Intelligence. Is he the right leader for Apple's next chapter?