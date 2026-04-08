Artemis II Reconnects With Earth After Dramatic 40 Min Moon Blackout In Historic Deep Space Mission

Humanity held its breath for 40 tense minutes as NASA’s Artemis II crew disappeared behind the Moon’s far side, entering a communication blackout zone where no signal can pass. Then came the long-awaited transmission: “It’s so great to hear from Earth again.” The mission marks humanity’s deepest crewed journey into space since Apollo 13, with astronauts flying over the Moon’s far side, capturing never-before-seen views, naming lunar features, and successfully executing Orion’s gravity-assist return toward Earth. With a splashdown expected Friday, Artemis II is proving that humanity’s return to the Moon—and eventual journey to Mars—is closer than ever.