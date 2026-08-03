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Artha Bharat Expands Global Investment Business Through GIFT City

Artha Bharat Expands Global Investment Business Through GIFT City

Aastha Chopra
Aastha Chopra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 3, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 4:52 PM IST

BTTV's Aastha Chopra spoke with the Sachin Sawrikar, managing partner of Artha Bharat Investment Managers about the firm's expansion strategy and growing presence through GIFT City. The conversation focused on new global investment opportunities for Indian investors, international expansion into Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Mauritius and plans to significantly increase assets under management.

 

The discussion also highlighted the growing role of GIFT City as a gateway for global investing, opportunities for retail participation in overseas markets and the importance of portfolio diversification beyond India. 

 

The interview covered the evolution of India's alternative investment industry, regulatory support from IFSC authorities and why long-term investment opportunities continue to emerge despite global economic uncertainty and market volatility.

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