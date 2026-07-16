Arunachal Floods: Over 1 Lakh Affected, Roads Collapse, Relief Race Intensifies

Massive floods have devastated Arunachal Pradesh, leaving over one lakh people affected and at least seven dead. Torrential rains have submerged villages, washed away roads and bridges, and severely disrupted connectivity across 28 districts. Rescue teams are facing major challenges as several areas remain cut off, while authorities warn of possible disease outbreaks due to prolonged waterlogging. Thousands of hectares of farmland have been damaged, prompting the state government to seek urgent financial assistance and faster restoration of critical infrastructure. As relief operations continue, rebuilding lives and livelihoods is expected to take months.