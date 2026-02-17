Business Today
Ashwini Vaishnaw Calls For Global Tech-Legal AI Framework To Balance IP And Innovation In India

  New Delhi,
  Feb 17, 2026,
  Updated Feb 17, 2026, 9:08 AM IST

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised the complexity of regulating artificial intelligence while safeguarding both intellectual property and innovation. He highlighted that foundational AI models are trained on vast amounts of publicly available knowledge across books, films, journals and digital content, raising critical questions around fair creator compensation and copyright protection. The government is exploring “techno-legal” solutions that combine regulatory frameworks with embedded technical safeguards within AI systems and deployment models.

 

The approach signals a policy direction that prioritises industry collaboration and global consensus-building, rather than relying solely on regulation. For businesses and the creative economy, the outcome could shape how AI models are trained, monetised and deployed across markets. The push for international cooperation also reflects the cross-border nature of AI development, with implications for technology companies, content platforms and global IP frameworks as countries race to define responsible AI standards. 

