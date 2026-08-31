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Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Semiconductor Push Could Create 50,000–60,000 Direct Jobs Every Year

Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Semiconductor Push Could Create 50,000–60,000 Direct Jobs Every Year

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 31, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 5:20 PM IST

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the employment potential of India’s expanding semiconductor ecosystem under Semicon 1.0 and 2.0. He said the government is focusing on building a strong foundation across chip design, fabrication, packaging, equipment and materials. Vaishnaw highlighted industry-linked skilling programmes, including training for students and workers to prepare them for semiconductor manufacturing environments. He said around 85,000 engineers have already been developed, while the sector could require 10 lakh engineers over the next decade. According to Vaishnaw, semiconductor manufacturing could create 50,000–60,000 direct jobs every year, adding to the jobs already being generated in chip design.

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