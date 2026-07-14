Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Container-Based Fly Ash Transport to Cut Pollution And Truck Use

Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Container-Based Fly Ash Transport to Cut Pollution And Truck Use

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 3:06 PM IST

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a major reform in fly ash transportation, shifting movement from open railway wagons to specially designed containers. India generates nearly 340 million tonnes of fly ash annually, much of which is used by cement and construction industries. The new container-based system will reduce dust pollution during loading, transport and storage while improving safety and efficiency. Containers will be loaded directly at thermal power plants, moved by rail and unloaded at cement plants using pneumatic or hydraulic systems. The reform aims to cut truck dependence and create cleaner, reliable and sustainable logistics nationwide.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended