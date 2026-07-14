Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Container-Based Fly Ash Transport to Cut Pollution And Truck Use

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced a major reform in fly ash transportation, shifting movement from open railway wagons to specially designed containers. India generates nearly 340 million tonnes of fly ash annually, much of which is used by cement and construction industries. The new container-based system will reduce dust pollution during loading, transport and storage while improving safety and efficiency. Containers will be loaded directly at thermal power plants, moved by rail and unloaded at cement plants using pneumatic or hydraulic systems. The reform aims to cut truck dependence and create cleaner, reliable and sustainable logistics nationwide.