Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Delhi Frontier AI Commitments For Real-World Impact | AI Impact Summit

Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Delhi Frontier AI Commitments For Real-World Impact | AI Impact Summit

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 2:55 PM IST

India has taken a decisive step into the future of artificial intelligence with Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing the New Delhi’s Frontier AI commitments. This address highlights how India plans to advance real-world AI applications by grounding innovation in practical insights, ethical deployment, and measurable impact. The announcement places strong emphasis on strengthening multilingual and contextual AI systems, ensuring that technology works seamlessly across India’s diverse languages, regions, and use cases. From governance and public services to industry and innovation ecosystems, these commitments aim to move AI beyond theory into scalable, responsible adoption. This video breaks down what Frontier AI means for India, why real-world usage and contextual understanding matter, and how multilingual AI can unlock inclusive digital growth.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended