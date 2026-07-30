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Asian Paints Exclusive: B2B Growth To Outpace Market, Competition Still Brutal

Asian Paints Exclusive: B2B Growth To Outpace Market, Competition Still Brutal

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 30, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026, 5:10 PM IST

Asian Paints has sounded a strong warning on the paint industry's competitive landscape, saying pricing pressure and intense competition are unlikely to ease anytime in FY27. In this exclusive interview with Business Today TV, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints says both new entrants and established players continue to battle aggressively for market share. Despite the pressure, Asian Paints remains optimistic about growth, expecting festive and wedding season demand to support retail sales, while the industrial and B2B businesses are likely to outperform the broader market. The company also acknowledged that its home décor business has fallen short of expectations but remains a long-term priority, with increased investments in product innovation, kitchens and Weatherseal solutions. Watch the full interview for key insights into the company's growth roadmap.

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