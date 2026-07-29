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Assam Flood Crisis: Top Explosive Ground Visuals Of Devastation & Rescue!

Assam Flood Crisis: Top Explosive Ground Visuals Of Devastation & Rescue!

Shakshi
Shakshi
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 9:53 PM IST

 

Severe flood fury continues to batter the Northeast, with Assam facing widespread devastation as major rivers overflow beyond danger marks. Swelling waters have inundated entire villages, submerged thousands of homes, and disrupted critical infrastructure across the region. High-stakes rescue and relief operations are underway on a war footing, with emergency teams and aerial missions working relentlessly to evacuate stranded residents to safer ground. As landslides and dangerous water levels paralyze normal life, thousands remain displaced amidst rising humanitarian concerns. Here is a ground-zero look at the most shocking visuals and dramatic moments from this season’s worst flood crisis.

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