Assam Politics Explodes As CM Himanta Targets Congress MP Over Alleged Pak Links Ahead Of Polls

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 9, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 9, 2026, 4:39 PM IST

Political temperatures are rising in Assam after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched explosive allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma claimed possible Pakistan-linked connections involving Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth, a British national, citing inputs from an Assam SIT. He alleged professional links with Pakistan-based entities and an unusual engagement involving the Pakistan High Commission, calling for a probe by the Union Home Ministry. Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, strongly denied the charges, calling them baseless and politically motivated. With accusations and counterattacks flying, the high-stakes face-off intensifies ahead of Assam polls.

