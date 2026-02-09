Assam Politics Explodes As CM Himanta Targets Congress MP Over Alleged Pak Links Ahead Of Polls

Political temperatures are rising in Assam after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched explosive allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. Sarma claimed possible Pakistan-linked connections involving Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth, a British national, citing inputs from an Assam SIT. He alleged professional links with Pakistan-based entities and an unusual engagement involving the Pakistan High Commission, calling for a probe by the Union Home Ministry. Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, strongly denied the charges, calling them baseless and politically motivated. With accusations and counterattacks flying, the high-stakes face-off intensifies ahead of Assam polls.