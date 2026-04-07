Assam Poll War Turns Ugly As Sarma, Congress Trade Explosive Charges Over Family Links

Assam’s political battle has intensified into a bitter slugfest, with personal attacks dominating the campaign. The Congress, led by Pawan Khera, has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of links to alleged foreign assets through his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma. The BJP leader has dismissed the claims as fabricated and politically motivated, countering allegations against Gaurav Gogoi over supposed foreign connections. With both camps targeting each other’s families, the campaign has turned deeply personal, marked by accusations of fake documents, offshore links, and escalating political hostility ahead of crucial elections.