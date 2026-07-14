Audit Flags ₹22.74 Crore Irregularities At Butati Dham, Missing Gold And Suspect Bills Under Scanner

Rajasthan’s famous Butati Dham temple in Nagaur is under scrutiny after a district administration inquiry flagged alleged financial irregularities worth nearly ₹22.74 crore. The 13-member committee reportedly found missing records for gold and silver assets, questionable CCTV spending, mismatched payment vouchers, inflated kitchen costs and unsupported construction and repair expenses. Officials say the findings will be submitted to the court, which will determine further action. The temple committee’s chairman has disputed the process, claiming it was not given a fair opportunity to respond. The allegations have shocked devotees who visit the shrine seeking spiritual healing and support from across India.