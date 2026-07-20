“Average Age Just 28”: PM Modi Hails Skyroot Team Behind India’s New Space Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India’s young innovators after Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 success, highlighting that the startup team’s average age is just 28. In a remark widely seen as a political jibe, Modi said he was “not speaking of a 56-year-old youth.” He said India had achieved several milestones within a month, from national and international accomplishments to a breakthrough in private space enterprise. Modi described the mission as proof that the aspirations and potential of India’s youth are as limitless as space. He also said India’s growing global profile reflects the confidence, innovation and ambition of a new generation.