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Ayodhya Deepotsav: 30 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Ram Nagari As Yogi, Vice President Join Celebrations

Ayodhya Deepotsav: 30 Lakh Diyas Illuminate Ram Nagari As Yogi, Vice President Join Celebrations

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 9, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026, 11:56 AM IST

 

Ayodhya transformed into a spectacular sea of light as 30 lakh earthen lamps illuminated 56 ghats and temples during the grand Deepotsav celebrations. The holy city witnessed a magnificent blend of faith, devotion and heritage, with a grand procession featuring 14 tableaux and over 500 artists from 14 states, a ceremonial coronation of Lord Ram and a spectacular Ramayana-themed drone show. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers and participated in the Maha Aarti on the banks of the Saryu. Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also joined the celebrations. From synchronised prayers and laser displays to fireworks and thousands of flickering diyas, Ayodhya's Diwali became a grand celebration of India's cultural heritage.

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