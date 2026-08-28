Babita Singh Reporting, Part-Timers, Bandar & More: 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend

BTTV’s Friday OTT Watchlist is here! From gripping crime mysteries to emotional romances and feel-good friendship stories, this week’s OTT lineup has something for every mood. Babita Singh Reporting brings murder and buried secrets to Amazon Prime Video, while Part-Timers explores friendship and startup dreams on JioHotstar. Anurag Kashyap’s gritty crime thriller Bandar arrives on ZEE5, The Last Sunrise offers romance and emotional drama on Amazon Prime Video, and Graveyard Season 3 returns to Netflix with another dark and suspenseful investigation. Here’s everything you need to know before planning your weekend binge. Which one will make your watchlist?