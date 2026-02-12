Bangladesh Votes After Sheikh Hasina Ouster As Hindu Fears Loom Large

Bangladesh heads to the polls in its first election since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. The vote comes amid deep anxiety within the Hindu minority, following reports of targeted attacks after the interim government led by Mohammed Yunus took charge. In Dhaka, the atmosphere at the Dhakeshwari National Temple remains sombre, with many wary of voting. Hasina’s Awami League is banned and boycotting the polls. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, led by Tarique Rahman, is the frontrunner, challenged by Jamaat-e-Islami, which has sought to reassure minorities.