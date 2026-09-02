Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Barefoot Mother In Saree Wins Marathon To Fund Daughters' Education | Ramabai's Viral Story

Barefoot Mother In Saree Wins Marathon To Fund Daughters' Education | Ramabai's Viral Story

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2026,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2026, 5:02 PM IST

A heartwarming video of 47-year-old Ramabai Ranveer has gone viral after she won a marathon in Beed—running barefoot in a saree—to support her daughters' education. Ramabai reportedly left younger runners behind to finish first and won ₹3,000 in prize money, which she plans to spend on books for her daughters. One daughter is preparing for banking exams, while Pooja dreams of becoming a police officer. Ramabai also works as a cook at her elder daughter's coaching academy. Her determination and sacrifice have won widespread praise online.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended