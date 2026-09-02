Barefoot Mother In Saree Wins Marathon To Fund Daughters' Education | Ramabai's Viral Story

A heartwarming video of 47-year-old Ramabai Ranveer has gone viral after she won a marathon in Beed—running barefoot in a saree—to support her daughters' education. Ramabai reportedly left younger runners behind to finish first and won ₹3,000 in prize money, which she plans to spend on books for her daughters. One daughter is preparing for banking exams, while Pooja dreams of becoming a police officer. Ramabai also works as a cook at her elder daughter's coaching academy. Her determination and sacrifice have won widespread praise online.