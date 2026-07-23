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Beijing Warns ASEAN Against External Interference Amid Escalating South China Sea Tensions

Beijing Warns ASEAN Against External Interference Amid Escalating South China Sea Tensions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 3:02 PM IST

At the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Southeast Asian nations to resist external interference and safeguard regional stability. Beijing accused the Philippines of deliberately provoking confrontations in the South China Sea—including a violent clash near Second Thomas Shoal—to serve the interests of outside powers like the United States and Australia. While Manila and its allies condemned China's aggressive actions, Beijing insisted that maritime disputes must be handled directly through bilateral dialogue. China called on ASEAN to eliminate "interfering factors" and accelerate talks on a binding Code of Conduct.

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