Beirut Devastated: Israeli Airstrike Destroys 22-Storey Tower As War Intensifies Rapidly

A powerful Israeli airstrike rocked central Beirut on day 19 of the West Asia war, reducing a 22-storey residential building in Bachoura to rubble within seconds. Thick black smoke filled the sky as the strike followed a prior evacuation warning issued about an hour earlier. The site had been targeted multiple times before, but this attack completely destroyed the structure. Israel claims the building was linked to Hezbollah funding, though no evidence has been shared. Locals voiced anger as strikes intensified across the city. With tensions escalating and no ceasefire in sight, Beirut faces growing uncertainty and fear.