Beit Shemesh In Ruins: Iranian Missile Devastates Israeli City Amid Escalating War

A deadly missile strike has shaken Beit Shemesh in central Israel after an Iranian missile hit a residential neighborhood, killing nine people and injuring dozens. Homes were destroyed and families rushed into bomb shelters as sirens echoed across the city. The attack comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the affected area, assuring residents that emergency services and shelters remain operational. Despite the devastation, residents say the city stands resilient. As the conflict intensifies, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the rapidly escalating war in the region.