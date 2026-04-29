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Bengal Migrant Workers Risk Everything To Return Home And Vote Amid Fear, Poverty And Exploitation

Bengal Migrant Workers Risk Everything To Return Home And Vote Amid Fear, Poverty And Exploitation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 29, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 29, 2026, 2:35 PM IST

Thousands of migrant workers returned to West Bengal from Gujarat, Surat, Maharashtra and beyond to vote in crucial election phases, despite unpaid wages, unsafe travel and harsh working conditions. From Sundarbans to South 24 Parganas, workers risked jobs, dignity and survival to protect their democratic rights amid fear, rumours and exploitation. Their emotional homecoming highlights Bengal’s unemployment crisis, migration burden and struggle for dignity. As polling continues, these workers will soon return to distant states and difficult lives, driven by lack of opportunities at home. This powerful ground report reveals the hidden reality of Bengal’s migrant workforce, election urgency and the human cost of economic hardship.

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