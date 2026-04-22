Bengal Phase 1 Ends With Amit Shah-Mamata War; 152 Seats At Stake In High-Stakes Battle

The curtains have come down on Phase 1 campaigning in West Bengal, but the political heat is at an all-time high! With 152 seats across 16 districts up for grabs, the BJP and TMC are locked in a direct clash for early momentum. From the BJP's stronghold in North Bengal to the TMC’s dominance in the South West, we decode the maps, the math, and the memory of 2021. Watch as Amit Shah promises a "Son of the Soil" CM in Asansol while Mamata Banerjee fires back with explosive allegations of a conspiracy to arrest TMC leaders. Will the BJP expand its footprint, or will the TMC's South Bengal fortress hold?