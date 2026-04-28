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Bengal Phase 2: 142 Seats Vote On April 29; PM Modi Urges 'Faith Over Fear' As Campaign Ends

Bengal Phase 2: 142 Seats Vote On April 29; PM Modi Urges 'Faith Over Fear' As Campaign Ends

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 28, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 28, 2026, 11:16 AM IST

The high-decibel campaign for Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has concluded, shifting the battle to the people’s court. On April 29, 142 constituencies across the politically charged Presidency and Medinipur divisions will vote. This phase is critical, covering the TMC's core heartland in Kolkata, Howrah, and the twin 24 Parganas. While PM Modi has pitched for a "Viksit Bengal" focusing on development and faith, CM Mamata Banerjee is banking on her organizational grip to retain dominance. With 111 seats in the Presidency division alone, this round is the definitive "decider."

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